Aeryus (AER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Aeryus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Aeryus has a total market cap of $190,219.52 and $19.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeryus has traded up 2,165.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

