Aeternity Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.34 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $49.34 million and $5.08 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded up 221,290.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 1,581,114,918.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 394,024,393 coins and its circulating supply is 348,203,450 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

