AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AGCO stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,562. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $127.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 1 year low of $99.79 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 56,861 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AGCO by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.