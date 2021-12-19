AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 15th total of 753,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 101.6 days.

ABSSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABSSF opened at $32.56 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

