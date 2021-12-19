Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
About Airports of Thailand Public
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.