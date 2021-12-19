Akash Network (AKT) Market Cap Reaches $169.97 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $169.97 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003160 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,907.27 or 0.08271576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.76 or 0.99941666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network's total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

