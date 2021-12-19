Akroma Price Down 17.5% This Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $267,812.39 and approximately $86.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.00 or 0.08421424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00074400 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

