Alchemix (ALCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $167.62 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Alchemix has a market cap of $167.62 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $186.42 or 0.00398177 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,117,716 coins and its circulating supply is 899,134 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

