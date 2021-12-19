Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.99 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $211.50 million and approximately $29.99 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00335686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00139242 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00087934 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003686 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,531,439,305 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

