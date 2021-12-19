Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,807 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,950,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $53.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

