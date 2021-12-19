Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,603.0 days.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $42.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

