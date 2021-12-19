Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.58 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion and $156.00 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00231435 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00019258 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.79 or 0.00522626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00067993 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,779,556,796 coins and its circulating supply is 6,331,100,295 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

