All Sports 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $307,333.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, All Sports has traded down 54.1% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $307,333.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

