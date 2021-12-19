Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) versus BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Financial Comparison

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 29.13% 9.78% 1.18% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allegiance Bancshares and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and BEO Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.31 $45.53 million $3.71 11.01 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.75 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.