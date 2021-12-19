Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to post sales of $182.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $33.12 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $75,315.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $2,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,242,457 shares of company stock worth $280,594,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

