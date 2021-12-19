Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

ALIZY opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

