Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.24 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $75.07 million and $7.24 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00052906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.36 or 0.08357794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00076182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,523.46 or 0.99871052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

