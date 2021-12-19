Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s 6th Largest Position

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,770.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

