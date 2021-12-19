Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,904.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,770.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

