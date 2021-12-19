Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 92.9% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,892.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,737.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.