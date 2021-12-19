Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 496.1% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 288,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

