Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AWCMY stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Alumina has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

AWCMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

