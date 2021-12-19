Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after purchasing an additional 182,910 shares during the period. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,694,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $384.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

