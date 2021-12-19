Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA opened at $253.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.25 and a 200-day moving average of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.58.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.