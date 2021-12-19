Amalgamated Bank Has $184.93 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,834.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,892.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,737.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

