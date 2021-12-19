Amalgamated Bank Has $19.51 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $344.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.93 and its 200-day moving average is $358.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

