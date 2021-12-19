Amalgamated Bank Has $20.57 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,671 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

