Amalgamated Bank Has $20.88 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $650.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $679.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $720.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.08.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.