Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.