Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $83.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

