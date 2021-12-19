Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $17,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

