Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,107 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

