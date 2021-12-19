Amalgamated Bank Sells 12,980 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,767,188. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

