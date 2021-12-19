Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,033 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

