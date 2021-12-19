Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,624 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1,370.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $284.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $226.09 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

