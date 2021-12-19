Amalgamated Bank Sells 40,900 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 807,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $132,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,588,000 after buying an additional 1,386,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.