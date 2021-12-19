Amalgamated Bank Sells 5,970 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

CI stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

