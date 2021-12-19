Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.