AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,822 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of AMC Entertainment worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 637,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.28. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

