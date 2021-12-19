Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 458,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.62% of Ameren worth $127,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

