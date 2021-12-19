América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 24.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in América Móvil by 57.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMOV opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. América Móvil has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $20.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.