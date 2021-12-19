American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post sales of $4.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.25 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,793,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,960 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

