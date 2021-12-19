American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

AEP opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

