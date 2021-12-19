American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

