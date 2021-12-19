American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,041 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in American International Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American International Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.