American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,719,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

