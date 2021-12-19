AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

