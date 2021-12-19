AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,131 shares of company stock worth $22,672,607. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.