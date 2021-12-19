Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

