Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

CTXAF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Ampol has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

