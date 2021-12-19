Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.
CTXAF stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Ampol has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $22.29.
Ampol Company Profile
Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.